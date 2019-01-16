EXPLORE: A look at the history of Hockey Day Minnesota

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- When the pucks drop this week in Bemidji for Hockey Day Minnesota, it is expected to be a celebration of the game and its roots.

Before indoor and heated arenas, players took to outdoor rinks and braved weather conditions -- regardless of the temperature or wind chill factor.

Games this week are a throwback to the early days of the sport in Minnesota. Below, explore the interactive graphic to learn more about the 13th annual event celebrating the state of hockey.





