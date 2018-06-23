Farmington High School gaining a new weight room

Physical education teacher and strength and conditioning coordinator Scott Meier said that in the past they have often had multiple classes in the current weight room, making it very crowded. The new weight room will help alleviate that problem, as well as allow FHS to add to their variety of equipment. As FHS continues to go digital and utilize more technology in the classroom, they are using less and less textbooks. The new weight room is in an old textbook storage room that the school no longer needs.

While the room will not be ready until after the Fourth of July, much of the major renovations to the room have already took place. "The Jungle" received a new coat of paint, new flooring and a custom banner saying "Welcome to the Jungle". This past week, new weightlifting racks were installed and once that is finished, the actual weights and other equipment will be purchased a shipped in from Owatonna. Check back in July for an update on the finished product.