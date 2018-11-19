Search
    Farmington athletes sign Letters of Intent to play collegiate athletics

    By khildreth on Nov 19, 2018 at 2:55 p.m.
    Farmington High School senior Hunter Conrad signed a letter of intent Nov. 14, to play baseball for Minnesota State-Mankato. Photo by Kara Hildreth1 / 14
    Senior Mackenzie Oehlerking signed a letter of intent Nov. 14, to play women's soccer for University of Wisconsin-Superior. Photo by Kara Hildreth2 / 14
    Senior Olivia Hazelbaker signed a letter of intent Nov. 14, to play softball for Augustana University. Photo by Kara Hildreth3 / 14
    Senior Josie Laube signed a letter of intent Nov. 14, to play women's lacrosse for Longwood University in Maryland. Photo by Kara Hildreth4 / 14
    Senior Emma Johnson signed a letter of intent Nov. 14 to play women's soccer for Augsburg College next year. Photo by Kara Hildreth5 / 14
    Senior Brenna Hesse signed a letter of intent Nov. 14, to play volleyball for the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Photo by Kara Hildreth6 / 14
    Senior Adam Weed signed a letter of intent Nov. 14, to play baseball for University of Illinois-Chicago. Photo by Kara Hildreth7 / 14
    Farmington High School athlete Zach Jakubowsky signed a letter of intent Nov. 14, to play baseball for University of Sioux Falls. Photo by Kara Hildreth8 / 14
    Senior Mattea Urbia signed a letter of intent Nov. 14, to play women's lacrosse for University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Photo by Kara Hildreth9 / 14
    Senior Keisen Sabol signed a letter of intent Nov. 14, to play women's lacrosse for University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Photo by Kara Hildreth10 / 14
    Senior Lauren Peterson signed a letter of intent Nov. 14, to run cross-country for Furman University. Photo by Kara Hildreth11 / 14
    Senior Cassie Knutson signed a letter of intent Nov. 14, to play women's hockey for University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Photo by Kara Hildreth12 / 14
    Senior Kaitlin Winston signed a letter of intent Nov. 14, to play women's basketball for the University of Northern Iowa. Photo by Kara Hildreth13 / 14
    Senior Jenna Gerold signed a letter of intent Nov. 14, to play women's hockey for Augsburg College. Photo by Kara Hildreth14 / 14

    Farmington athletes celebrated years of practice and performance by signing Letters of Intent to play college sports on National Signing Day. Bill Tschida, activities director for Farmington High School, led a celebratory ceremony with student-athletes, coaches and families present on Nov. 14.

    "Today is one of the days this year that we stop and celebrate kind of the beginning and

    an end, and it is kind of a culmination of years and years for these student-athletes participating in youth level high school clubs and tournaments on weekends and hotel stays, and all those parts of chasing them around and putting in the time and the blood and sweat and comes to this moment," he said.

    All the student-athletes and coaches received loud applause from the crowd of families

    and friends present to commemorate this milestone of signing up to play their favorite sport for a chosen college or university.

    "This is the closure of their high school career and the new beginning of the next phase where there will be all kinds of new memories and experiences to be had for the student-athletes and parents," Tschida said.

    Families took time to capture the moments with photos and videos of their sons and daughters posing with fellow teammates and coaches. Each student-athlete signed before celebrating with cake and refreshments.

    "Just remember this — college is hard and you have got to be ready to take that next step and you have got to be prepared," Tschida said. "We are here to celebrate each and every one of these kids and all the coaches, grandparents, moms and dads and friends who have all played a part to get everybody to this point, and this is a time to reflect on that and I just want to take the time to congratulate everyone."

