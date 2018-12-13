They were chosen as All-Americans by the Varsity Spirit Universal Cheer Association, which puts on cheer camps during the summer all across the country, including Farmington. Spice, Seegmiller, Chaix, Kroshus and Ludgate — who were promptly nicknamed the "Farmington Philly 5" — were named All-Americans at last summer's camp and given the chance to join 500 other cheerleaders in Philadelphia to march in the parade and see the sights. Only 10 percent of participants at the camps are chosen as All-Americans.

On top of participating in rehearsals and marching in the actual parade, the girls also were given a walking tour of historic downtown Philadelphia, a dinner cruise and dance on the Delaware River and a pizza party.