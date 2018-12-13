Farmington Competition Cheer athletes chosen for special experience
Five members of the Farmington Competition Cheer team — a Farmington Community Education program — were given the opportunity to march in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade as All-Americans. Those chosen were Mackenzie Spice, Sydney Seegmiller, Bryar Chaix, Charlotte Kroshus and Mallory Ludgate. Seegmiller, Spice and Chaix are in middle school and Kroshus and Ludgate are in elementary school, all in the Farmington school district.
They were chosen as All-Americans by the Varsity Spirit Universal Cheer Association, which puts on cheer camps during the summer all across the country, including Farmington. Spice, Seegmiller, Chaix, Kroshus and Ludgate — who were promptly nicknamed the "Farmington Philly 5" — were named All-Americans at last summer's camp and given the chance to join 500 other cheerleaders in Philadelphia to march in the parade and see the sights. Only 10 percent of participants at the camps are chosen as All-Americans.
On top of participating in rehearsals and marching in the actual parade, the girls also were given a walking tour of historic downtown Philadelphia, a dinner cruise and dance on the Delaware River and a pizza party.