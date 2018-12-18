Farmington dance team donates and shops for Toys for Town

The Farmington Dance team poses after dropping off donated toys at the Farmington Police Department for the "Toys for Town" campaign. Photo courtesy of Jaime Lehmeyer

The Farmington dance team athletes and coaches recently participated in the Farmington Police Department's "Toys for Town" campaign. The Tiger dancers and their coaches each brought a donation to the Target in Apple Valley—a total of $1,259.29—and broke up into teams to purchase toys for all ages. They then dropped off the purchased toys at the Farmington Police Department.