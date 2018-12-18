Farmington dance team donates and shops for Toys for Town
The Farmington dance team athletes and coaches recently participated in the Farmington Police Department's "Toys for Town" campaign. The Tiger dancers and their coaches each brought a donation to the Target in Apple Valley—a total of $1,259.29—and broke up into teams to purchase toys for all ages. They then dropped off the purchased toys at the Farmington Police Department.
The "Toys for Town" campaign is an annual tradition for the Farmington Police Department. It starts Nov. 1 and unwrapped gift donations can be dropped off at numerous city of Farmington buildings. Local families receive the toys and groceries for their children. The gifts are wrapped at Farmington High School by volunteers on Dec. 22 at 9 a.m.