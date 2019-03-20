Farmington competition cheer ends season on high notes

Eight athletes competed in individual and small-group divisions in Minneapolis and placed a minimum of fourth in all their events.

The elementary orange team placed first in the elementary division with a 160.9 score, which clinched their fourth championship in this division in a row. The middle school team took first in the middle school division with a score of 158.15. Elementary orange also won the overall WOW Award (grand champion) in the school category, beating out all other elementary, middle school and high school teams.

Farmington High School varsity and junior varsity teams attended the 2019 National High School Cheerleading Championships in Orlando Feb. 8-10. More than 18,500 athletes on more than 950 teams attended the event. Junior varsity took 14th in the junior varsity game day division and competed in the prelims in the small junior varsity competition division.

Varsity advanced to the finals and placed 12th in the small non-tumbling game day division and then took 18th in the small non-tumbling competition division.

The Farmington Competition Cheer teams are a Farmington Community Education program for girls and boys in preschool-through-12th-grades with more than 100 athletes and nine teams. Classes are offered year round and teams are formed in the spring and summer. For more information, please contact program director Jen Kroshus at jkroshus@district192.org.