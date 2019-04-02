Where are they now?

Lukas Gillett

Lukas Gillett is a 2015 graduate of Rosemount High School who is in his senior year at Augsburg University where he plays hockey for the Auggies. Gillett played in 20 games for the Auggies this past season and scored three goals to go along with 13 assists for 16 total points. The Auggies went 21-4-3 for the 2018-2019 season and were 13-1-2 in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC), winning the MIAC regular season title as well as the MIAC playoff championship before losing to St. Norbert College in their first game of the NCAA Division III National Playoffs.

In his career at Augsburg, he played in 94 games, scored 27 goals, dished out 36 assists and amassed 63 points. In his time at Rosemount, Gillett led the Irish in total points his sophomore, junior and senior years. Lukas is the son of Lynn and Kyle Gillett and is studying biology.

Maddie Muelken

Maddie Muelken is a 2017 Farmington High School graduate who is a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse where she plays softball for the Eagles. So far this season, Muelken has made 11 pitching appearances for La Crosse and has a 5-6 record in 38 ⅓ innings with a 2.55 ERA and 20 strikeouts. In her freshman year, she made 14 appearances with 12 starts and boasted a 5-1 record with a 2.52 ERA in 56 innings pitched. The Eagles are 12-8 so far this winter and spring.

While at Farmington, Muelken helped lead the Tigers to a Class 4A state championship her senior year while battling Stage 2 Hodgkin's lymphoma, which she beat in the fall of her freshman year. She earned five varsity letters in softball, was named All-State Second Team and four-time All-South Suburban Conference as well as All-Section three times. Maddie is a physical education major.

Aidan Maldonado

Aidan Maldonado is a 2018 Rosemount High School grad and an Irish baseball standout who is a freshman at the University of Illinois-Champaign where he plays baseball for the Illini. Right after graduating, Maldonado was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 38th round of the 2018 Major League Baseball (MLB) draft and they hold is player rights while he is at Illinois.

So far this season, he has made seven appearances and pitched 13 innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits with 11 strikeouts. The Illini are 17-8 so far this winter/spring.

While at Rosemount, Maldonado was named All-South Suburban Conference as a junior an All-Area three times. He committed to Illinois before his junior season over Duke, North Carolina, West Virginia and Minnesota. He is the son of Daniel and Amy Maldonado and is majoring in political science.

Wyatt Ferm

Wyatt Ferm is a 2015 FHS grad who just finished his senior basketball season at Macalester College. This winter he averaged 15.6 points per game and 9.1 rebounds per game after leading the Scots in scoring his junior year. Macalester went 7-18 during the regular season and was 2-10 in the MIAC. For his Macalester career, Ferm scored 1,059 points and grabbed 526 rebounds during his four years. His freshman year he was named to the MIAC All-Freshman Team. While at Farmington, he was Second-Team All-South Suburban Conference and Academic All-State.

Luke and Alec Loehr

Twins Luke and Alec Loehr are 2017 graduates of RHS and both chose to play Division I basketball for Navy. They both just finished their sophomore seasons at Navy that saw the Midshipmen go 12-19 overall and 8-10 in the Patriot League. While Alec appeared in just two games this season, Luke played in 31 games for 462 minutes and averaged 4.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.

While at Rosemount, Luke and Alec helped lead the Irish to the section championship game their senior year before losing to Apple Valley. Luke was South Suburban All-Conference his senior year and All-Conference Honorable Mention as a junior, while Alec was All-Conference twice. They both graduated as co-valedictorians and are studying cyber operations. They both were also named to the Dean's list their first two semesters.