Perhaps the biggest change is Lakeville North moving out of Section 1 for some sports including boys' and girls' basketball, boys' and girls' soccer, baseball and girls' hockey, which move to Section 3. This removes some of the best teams in Section 1 and makes the section playoffs in several sports wide open.

All of Farmington's sports except football remain in Section 1. A vast majority of Rosemount's teams stay in Section 3 and will have to deal with the arrival of Lakeville North. The rest of the Irish teams remain split between Section 1 with boys' lacrosse in Section 6 and wrestling in Section 2.

All of these changes take effect starting in the fall of 2019.