Farmington, Rosemount athletics stay put in section realignment
The Minnesota State High School League announced the new section assignments for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons Thursday afternoon, April 4. All of the Farmington and Rosemount teams stay in their same sections as the previous two years.
Perhaps the biggest change is Lakeville North moving out of Section 1 for some sports including boys' and girls' basketball, boys' and girls' soccer, baseball and girls' hockey, which move to Section 3. This removes some of the best teams in Section 1 and makes the section playoffs in several sports wide open.
All of Farmington's sports except football remain in Section 1. A vast majority of Rosemount's teams stay in Section 3 and will have to deal with the arrival of Lakeville North. The rest of the Irish teams remain split between Section 1 with boys' lacrosse in Section 6 and wrestling in Section 2.
All of these changes take effect starting in the fall of 2019.