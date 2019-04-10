Where are they now?

Megan Wenman

Megan Wenman is a 2016 graduate of Rosemount High School who is currently a junior at the University of Connecticut where she is part of the Huskies women's swimming and diving team. Wenman transferred to UConn after freshman season at the University of North Dakota for the 2017-18 season and in her sophomore year swam in each dual event for the Huskies and was part of the 200-yard freestyle relay team that set a new school record in the event. This past winter at the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Championships, she set a new school record in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 1.28 seconds (2:01.28). Wenman was also a part of the 800 freestyle relay that took third at the AAC Championships as well as helping the 400 medley relay team set another school record.

While at Rosemount, Wenman was a five-time letter-winner for the Irish girls' swimming and diving team and earned All-Conference, All-State and All-American honors. She was a team captain, named team MVP and holds multiple school records. She is the daughter of Anthony and Debra Wenman and is studying actuarial science and mathematics. Her younger sister, Anna Wenman, is another standout swimmer for Rosemount who graduates this spring and will be joining Megan at UConn.

Max Barthel

Max Barthel is a 2016 graduate of Farmington High School who attends the University of Northwestern in St. Paul where he plays baseball for the Eagles. So far this season, Barthel has made one appearance on the mound, pitching two innings against Macalester where he gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits. The Eagles are 11-7 so far this spring but have not played any Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) games yet.

Chad Hinkle

Chad Hinkle is a 2016 Rosemount graduate who is a junior at Northern State University where he plays baseball for the Wolves. Hinkle played his freshman season at Iowa Lakes Community College where he played in 90 games and hit .254 with 35 RBI and six home runs. He transferred to South Dakota State University for his sophomore year before coming to Northern State University this season. So far this spring, Hinkle has played in and started 18 games and is hitting .246 with four home runs and 13 RBI. The Wolves are 12-14 overall and 7-8 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC).

Lucas Berg

Lucas Berg is a 2016 graduate of FHS and is a junior at Hamline University where he plays basketball for the Pipers. This past season, Berg played in 25 games and averaged 20.5 minutes per game with 4.7 ppg, 1.8 rpg and 0.7 apg while shooting 43.8 percent from three-point range, 49.4 percent from the field and 62.1 percent from the free-throw line. The Pipers went 11-14 overall and 8-12 in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC).

While playing for the Tigers, Berg was a three-time letter-winner in both basketball and golf. He was All-Conference honorable mention twice for golf and once for basketball and was team captain his senior year along with being the Tiger Award winner. He is the son of Jason and Connie Berg and is studying business analytics.

Gabe Ames

Gabe Ames is a 2016 graduate of Rosemount who is a redshirt sophomore at Bemidji State University where he plays football for the Beavers. Ames redshirted his freshman year and then played all 11 games his second season, tallying 40 tackles, five tackles for loss and an interception before being named All-NSIC North Division second-team defense. This past fall, he once again played in every game for the Beavers and racked up 81 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles.

While at Rosemount, Ames participated in football, lacrosse and weightlifting. While playing football for the Irish, he was named the East Metro District Defensive Player of the Year, All-South Suburban Conference twice, first-team All-State and was a Mr. Football nominee. He is the son of Carol and Marvin Ames and his brother, Joe Bjorklund, played guard at the University of Minnesota from 2011-2016.