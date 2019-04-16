Where are they now?

Brittany McLean

Brittany McLean is a 2016 Rosemount High School graduate who is her junior year at the University of South Carolina where she plays volleyball for the Gamecocks. McLean spent her first two years at the University of Minnesota where she played in nine matches for the Gophers, including in the NCAA tournament, and was 2017 Academic All-Big 10.

After transferring to South Carolina, she played in every match this past fall and was second on the team in kills with 301 including a season-high 18 kills three times against Liberty, Florida and LSU. McLean had 10 kills and two blocks against Colorado in their opening-round win in the NCAA tournament. South Carolina went 20-10 overall and 10-8 in the Southeastern Conference (SEC). After beating Colorado, they lost to Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

While at Rosemount, McLean played for both the Irish and the Northern Lights club volleyball team. In 2013 and 2014 she was named an AAU All-American with Northern Lights and in 2015 she was named the Ms. Baden Volleyball Award recipient for the top senior volleyball player by the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association. McLean holds the single-season (490) and career (1,558) records for kills for RHS volleyball. She is the daughter of Ryan and Colleen McLean and is studying journalism.

Brock Mogensen

Brock Mogensen is a 2018 graduate of Farmington High School and is in his freshman year at the University of South Dakota where he plays football for the Coyotes. Mogensen redshirted this past fall and will have four more years to play. South Dakota went 4-7 overall and 3-5 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

While at Farmington, Mogensen was a standout linebacker for the Tigers and the leader of the defense. He was named All-District twice and led Farmington in tackles his junior and senior seasons. He finished he career with 280 tackles and nine sacks for the Tigers and was also named Academic All-State. He is the son of Glenn and Julie Mogensen.

Dan Monson

Dan Monson is from Inver Grove Heights and graduated from RHS in 2016. Monson is a redshirt-sophomore at the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he plays football for the Bulldogs.

After redshirting his freshman year in 2016, he played in eight games as a backup defensive end in 2017 and totalled 10 tackles. This past fall, Monson played in nine games and had 12 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. The Bulldogs went 11-1 overall but lost in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.

While at Rosemount, Monson was a three-year starter for the Irish as a linebacker and on special teams. He was captain as a senior, named All-South Suburban Conference and to the Associated Press All-State Third Team among several other awards. He also was a multiple-time letter-winner in track and field and basketball. Monson is the son of Shelly and Lee Monson and is studying civil engineering.

Caden Freetly

Caden Freetly is a 2018 FHS graduate and freshman at St. Mary's University in Winona, where he plays basketball for the Cardinals. This winter, Freetly was named to the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) All-First Year Team after playing in 25 games with 15 starts while averaging 9.4 points per game and 5.3 rebounds per game. He shot 34.7% from 3-point range, 37.6% from the field and 65.6% from the free-throw line. St. Mary's went 8-17 overall this winter and 4-15 in the MIAC.

Freetly led the Tigers boys' basketball team in scoring his senior year with 12.2 points per game in the regular season. He is studying sports management at St. Mary's.

Maddie Mackinac

Maddie Mackinac is a Rosemount native and 2018 RHS graduate who is a freshman at Bemidji State University where she plays volleyball for the Beavers. Mackinac played in eight games (28 sets) for the Beavers this past fall and was second on the team with 269 assists, an average of 9.6 per set. She had a season-high 46 assists against Purdue Northwest. Bemidji State went 6-22 overall and 3-17 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) play.

Mackinac holds the Irish records for most assists in a season (965) and career (2,310). In her senior season, she was named the team's MVP and All-South Suburban Conference. She is the daughter of Rich and Cheryl Mackinac and is planning on studying occupational therapy.

Emma Frost

Emma Frost is a Farmington native and 2018 FHS graduate who attends the University of Minnesota-Duluth where she plays softball for the Bulldogs. So far this winter/spring, Frost has started 29 games in the infield for the Bulldogs and played in a total of 35 games. She's hitting .291 on the season with six home runs, 17 RBI and 15 runs scored. The Bulldogs are 22-15 overall and 13-5 in NSIC play.

Frost played five seasons on varsity for the Tigers, four as a starter at third base and hit the walk-off home run to give Farmington the 2017 Class AAAA state softball championship. That same season, she was named All-South Suburban Conference, All-Section, All-State Tournament Team and All-State Honorable Mention. In 2018, she was Second Team All-State and All-Conference. She is the daughter of Rod and Pam Frost and is majoring in social work.