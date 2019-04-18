Three Tiger football players will continue playing football at the Division III level for Wisconsin schools. Nate Roschen will play at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls for the Falcons while Jordan Bird-Schultz and Rick Johnson (who was unable to attend) head to the University of Wisconsin-Stout and the Blue Devils. Both schools are part of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC).

Representing the Farmington girls' soccer team were Tessa Erickson—who will play at DIII Augsburg University in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) for the Auggies—and Courtnie Turner who is headed to Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa, to play in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

Farmington baseball players Brady Bean and Gavin Renwick are both headed to DIII Minnesota schools. Bean committed to playing baseball at St. Thomas University for the Tommies and Renwick will play at Hamline University for the Pipers. Both schools are part of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC).

A pair of Tiger softball players will also play in the MIAC next year. Rebecca Hoeve will also play for St. Thomas while Kaitlyn Abraham will go to the College of St. Benedict and the Blazers.

Zach Nelson (who also was unable to attend) and Mari Dougherty will keep on swimming for their respective colleges. Nelson will swim at Loras College for the Duhawks in Dubuque, Iowa, at the DIII level as part of the American Rivers Conference. Meanwhile, Dougherty will swim at DII Minnesota State University-Mankato for the Mavericks in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC).

Bailey Kelley will play hockey for the University of Wisconsin-Superior for the Yellowjackets. Superior is a DIII school that's part of the WIAC.

Jameson Shrum is also headed to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls where he will play basketball for the Falcons in the WIAC.

Myiah Scott will continue her track and field career at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va, for the Flames. Liberty is a DI school that is part of the Atlantic Sun Conference.

Trevor LaVigne is headed to Gustavus Adolphus College where he will run cross-country and track and field for the Golden Gusties. Gustavus is a DIII school that is also part of the MIAC.