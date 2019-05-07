Rosemount girls' lacrosse beats Farmington at Tiger Stadium

The Irish are now 4-4 overall after beating Burnsville 17-8 last Tuesday, April 30, and falling to Park (8-7) on Friday, May 3, and Prior Lake (19-3) on Monday. Meanwhile, the Tigers are 1-6 after losing to Rosemount and Apple Valley 15-7 last Tuesday.

The first half was back-and-forth between the two teams with Rosemount leading 5-4 at halftime. Tiger senior Josie Laube scored her team's first two goals of the game, which included her 100th career goal. For the Irish, juniors Taylor Janssen and Delaney Smith each scored two goals in the first half.

The second half saw Rosemount go on a 6-0 run with all six goals coming from Janssen and Smith. They led 11-4 with 17 minutes left in the game when Laube scored her third goal of the game for the Tigers to break the scoring drought. However, from that point on, Rosemount outscored Farmington 5-1 to go on to win 16-6.

Smith led all scorers with six goals and Janssen had five, while Laube scored four of Farmington's six goals. Freshmen Sayla Lotysz and Ava Whelan both had two goals each for Rosemount.

Rosemount head coach Kelsey Long said that her team's strong play is a result of the time they have spent together.

"They are connecting really well. I think our transition game is really strong and we can push the ball down the field really quickly," she said. "They're just working together as a team, they're seeing each other on the field and they're not being selfish at all, they're just working on getting those assists more so than goals for themselves.

"A lot of these girls have been playing together for a very long time, so I think we're just seeing all that chemistry at its peak right now, they've been playing together, they know where to find each other on the field and they just look for each other now."

Farmington hosted Lakeville South on Tuesday, May 7, and Lakeville North on Thursday, May 8. Rosemount travels to Eastview on Friday, May 10.