And both are making adjustments on the fly and just now getting into a groove.

The Tigers and Irish met at Tiger Stadium in the second game of a doubleheader including the girls' lacrosse teams and like the girls, the start of the game was hotly contested but eventually Rosemount was able to establish a big lead after scoring six unanswered goals in a 10-5 win.

The Irish and are back above .500 with a 4-3 overall record, while Farmington is now 3-5 overall after starting the season 2-2.

Rosemount jumped out ahead by scoring the first two goals courtesy of senior Thomas Purfeerst. Farmington responded with a goal from Jarrod Wisdorf to make it 2-1, but then Irish senior Luke Majewski scored to make it 3-1. The Tigers cut the deficit to 3-2 on a goal from Michael Donohue to end the first quarter.

From there on, Rosemount scored six unanswered goals across the second, third and start of the fourth quarter and they led 9-2 with less than 10 minutes left in the game. Farmington then scored two straight goals from Luke Peterson, but the Irish got one of those goals back thanks to Bennett Magnuson.

The Tigers scored one more goal from Wisdorf with under a minute left, but that was the end of the comeback.

Purfeerst led all scorers with four goals, while Wisdorf, Majewski, Peterson and senior Jack Moran all had two goals.

Farmington head coach Kevin Dunnigan said that the loss of a key defensive player during the game played havoc with his team's matchups and helped contribute to that 6-0 Rosemount run in the middle of the game. However, once the injured player returned, the game evened up again. He said that despite losing several starters, he is happy with how his team has adjusted on the fly and that their defense has played well this season when healthy.

Rosemount head coach Lance Kuehn has faced much of the same challenges as Dunnigan with several players out due to injuries and illness. He said that with several players being put in new positions they are still looking or their team identity and that the senior group has been critical in helping the new players along. He added that if they can keep forcing turnovers the way they have been, it will give them a good chance to win from here on out.

Farmington hosted Lakeville South on Tuesday, May 7, and then Lakeville North on Thursday, May 9. Rosemount had a home game against Prior Lake on Tuesday and then goes to Eastview on Friday, May 10.