Christian Life Academy athletes commit to play collegiately

Carlson is headed to Crown College in St. Bonifacius, Minn., where he will play men's basketball for the Storm. Crown is a Division III school and is part of the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC).

Thompson will play softball at North Central University in Minneapolis for the Rams. North Central is another DIII school that is part of the UMAC. She will be joined there by Fouss who will join the baseball team.

Eide is headed for the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) and Bethel University where he will play men's basketball for the DIII school.

Corley has chosen to attend the University of Northwestern in St. Paul where she will play volleyball for the Eagles. Northwestern is another DIII school and is also in the UMAC.