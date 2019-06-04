Seasons end for Farmington lacrosse teams in second round

Boys put away Rochester Mayo

The Farmington boys and Rochester Mayo Spartans were close the first half before the Tigers ran away with it in the second. Farmington led 1-0 after the first quarter with a goal from Dylan Modjeski. Michael Donohue scored to start the second quarter for the Tigers and they led 2-0. However, from there, Rochester Mayo scored three unanswered goals and they led 3-2 at halftime.

Farmington then scored four unanswered goals of their own in the third quarter to take a 6-3 lead, which they never relinquished. Donohue scored two more goals, along with two more from Luke Peterson and Zach Berg. In the fourth, Peterson, Dominic Kloeckl and Mitch McCalley all scored to put the Tigers up 9-3. From there, the Spartans score two goals near the end of the game and Farmington prevailed 9-5.

After the game, Donohue said that the difference between the first half and second half was just getting back to their game.

"I mean we were playing good offense the first half, we'd beaten these guys before so we knew we were capable," he said. "We just had to settle down and play within ourselves. Go back to Farmington lacrosse, we always say that, we had to stop playing Mayo lacrosse in that first half and we had to play Farmington lacrosse that second half."

Girls dominate Mankato

Heading into their first sections game, Farmington were winners of three straight to end the regular season.They ran away with the game early, scoring 11 first-half goals and they led 11-2 at halftime. The second half was much more even but the Tigers outscored their opponents 7-6 and came away with the 18-8 win.

Senior Josie Laube led all scorers with seven goals and an assist for eight points on 11 shots on goal. Freshman Karlie Bakker had four goals on 12 shots for the Tigers, fellow freshman Sam Moehle added three goals, freshman Abby Lund added two and junior Jessica Paul, freshman Abby Essler and senior Keisen Sabol all had one goal each.