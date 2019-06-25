Where are they now?

Payton Otterdahl

North Dakota State University senior Payton Otterdahl dominated during the indoor and outdoor seasons in 2019. Back in February and March, the Rosemount High School graduate stood out at the Summit League Indoor Championships when he won the weight throw with a mark of 77 feet, 10 inches; then he set the all-time collegiate record in the shot put for the championship with a throw of 71-6.75, which also puts him 17h all-time in the world. At the NCAA Division I Indoor Championships two weeks later, Otterdahl won national championships in the shot put—a throw of 71-2.75 which nearly set an NCAA meet record—and then the weight throw with a person record of 79-1.25. He is only the second men's competitor in NCAA history to sweep both throwing titles in the indoor throwing events.

Otterdahl did not lose any momentum heading into the outdoor season. At the Drake Relays in April, he was the runner-up in the shot put with a throw of 68-1, behind just the reigning Olympic champion Ryan Crouser. Next was the Summit League Outdoor Championships where he defended his shot put title with a distance of 65-10.50. He also took home the discus championship with a toss of 193-2 and was sixth in the hammer throw (195-11).

Otterdahl then wrapped up his 2019 season at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships. He finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 65-3.25—the best finish by an NDSU men's athlete at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships ever—and in the discus he was the runner-up after coming up just two inches short of a national championship with a distance of 205 feet flat. Eric Kicinski won with a throw of 205-2.

Christine Steffes

Christine Steffes, a 2018 Farmington High School graduate, just finished her freshman year at Davenport University where she played Division II lacrosse for the Panthers. Steffes was third for the Tigers her senior year in points, goals and tied for second in assists as they went 5-8 and advanced to the second round of the section playoffs.

As a freshman at Davenport University, she played in 17 games while starting 16 and had two goals with one assist. The Panthers as a team went 8-9 overall, were 5-6 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference but lost in the first round of the GLIAC Conference Tournament.

Rachel Schow

Rachel Schow is a 2015 graduate of RHS who just finished her redshirt junior season at the University of Minnesota where she competes for the Gopher women's track and field team. During the 2019 indoor season, Schow was a co-captain and took fourth in the 60-meter hurdles at the Big 10 Indoor Championships. For the outdoor season, she was a team captain, Academic All-Big 10 and competed in 19 races between hurdle and relay events. She placed fifth in the 100 hurdles at the Big 10 Championships and was 20th in the 500 hurdles at the NCAA Championships. She currently sits second all-time in the 400 hurdles in Minnesota Gopher history.

While at Rosemount, Schow was a four-time state qualifier in the 100 hurdles and was a two-time state champion after winning both the 100 and 300 hurdles in 2013 as a sophomore. She was a three-time All-South Suburban Conference recipient, held or currently holds several RHS records and was named Rosemount Athlete of the Year. Schow was a three-sport athlete earning honors in cross-country and gymnastics as well. She is the daughter of Jean and Shawn Schow and is an electrical engineering major.

Mikey Frederickson

Farmington graduate Mikey Frederickson just finished his freshman season at Minnesota State University-Mankato where he plays baseball for the Mavericks. Frederickson made 37 starts for the Mavericks this season and hit .333 in 120 at-bats with 14 walks, 19 runs scored and 14 RBI. As a team, Mankato went 39-15 overall and were 28-8 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC). They went 1-2 in the NSIC Tournament and went 0-2 in the NCAA Division II Central Region Tournament with losses to Arkansas-Monticello and Oklahoma Baptist.

While at Farmington, Frederickson hit .330 and led the team in home runs and RBI his junior sophomore and junior years and was a 2017 all-conference selection.