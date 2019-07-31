A final column----thank you for the memories

First off, I just want to say thank you. To the readers who followed along and showed their support, Bill Tschida and Michael Manning for all their help, all the coaches for their passion and patience and most importantly the athletes who made all this possible with their extraordinary feats on and off the field. I first started during the celebrations of the Farmington softball team's 2017 state championship and that really set the tone for the following years.

It's only appropriate to take this final opportunity to continue to highlight the accomplishments of athletes that I have been privileged enough to cover. State championships from Farmington softball and Rosemount girls' track and field, along with individual state titles and dominance from Lauren Peterson, Ezayah Oropeza and Max Otterdahl.

There was the season where all four Tiger and Irish boys' and girls' soccer teams competed for a section championship and trip to state on the same day. The tremendous run that Irish girls' swimming and diving went on, the heartbreak and elation of the Tiger girls' hockey team in back-to-back seasons and the Farmington football team playing the first ever high school game at TCO Stadium.

Those are just a few of so many accolades and achievements I could list, it has been a literal treasure trove for a sports reporter like me and I will always appreciate how covering your communities has helped me grow. For those curious, I will continue to cover Hastings sports full time and assist the Republican-Eagle with coverage of their communities. Despite no longer covering Farmington and Rosemount, I have no doubt I will find myself in your communities again, just perhaps on the other side of the field with my camera lens pointed in a different direction. If you see me, feel free to say hi! Thank you.