It’s here: Minnesota deer firearms season opens Saturday

Minnesota’s firearms deer season officially begins a half hour before sunrise -- about 7:30 a.m. -- on Saturday, Nov. 3. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources expects half a million hunters to participate across the state.

An important reminder -- daylight saving time officially ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. Everyone, deer hunters especially, needs to remember to set their clocks back an hour before going to bed Saturday night. “Falling back” on the clock means sunrise will be an hour earlier on Sunday.

It also will be important to prepare for the weather.

Saturday’s forecast from the National Weather Service in Duluth calls for a 40 percent chance of precipitation, with a slight chance of snow showers before 11 a.m., a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 11 a.m. and noon, followed by a chance of rain showers after noon. The temperature Saturday morning is expected to be about 30 degrees and the high temperature Saturday afternoon is expected to be about 40 degrees. There should be a east wind of about 5 mph.

On Sunday, snow showers are likely before 8 a.m., rain and snow likely 8-10 a.m., then rain showers likely after 10 a.m. It will be cloudy with a high temperature near 40 degrees expected.

For the remainder of next week there’s a chance of snow and rain through Wednesday, with high temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s expected, according the weather service.

A few other points to remember, courtesy the DNR: