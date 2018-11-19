Swanson reeled in the monster pike — measuring 45 and 1/4 inches long — while on an annual fishing trip with his father and brother up north along the Canadian border, according to a news release Monday, Nov. 19 from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

“Because this was to date my first and only pike on a fly, it was a very memorable experience,” Swanson is quoted in the release.

The initial catch-and-release record in the northern pike category was set in October by Maddy Ogg, who caught a 43 1/2-inch pike on Mille Lacs Lake.

Though Swanson caught the record-setting fish in May, the DNR recieved his record application Oct. 29 and certified it soon after.

State records and guidelines can be found at mndnr.gov/recordfish.