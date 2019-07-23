Farmington fishing team has successful inaugural season

Farmington had their first Greater South Region tournament on June 21 at the Jefferson chain of lakes not far from Elysian and St. Peter. Hinrichs and Marsh were the top team in fifth with a total weight of 16.17 pounds and right behind them in sixth were Conner Van Winkle and Hayden Leland with 15.22 pounds. Also finishing in the top 25 were Kaden Schneider and Gunner Watt who took ninth with 14.13 pounds, Kadrlik and Rouleau finished 14th with 13.92 and Jake Arens and Riley Edwards placed 19th (12.22). Dylan Olson and Isaac Woestehoff finished in 24th with 11 pounds.

The second tournament on Cannon and Wells Lakes outside of Faribault on July 12 proved especially challenging as less than half the field were even able to catch a single fish. Jake Ibinger and Zander Boltjes took fourth with 10.55 pounds, Schneider and Watt were seventh with 7.49 and Olson and Woestehoff placed 11th (6.66). Hinrichs and Marsh took 13th with 5.57 pounds, just ounces behind them in 14th were Owen Hammond and Brock Harvey with 5.24 and Tyler Beaune and Cami Schachtele placed 17th (4.05). Leland and Van Winkle finished in 23rd with 2.6 pounds while Tyler Hendricks and Samuel Chapman were 26th with 2.08 pounds.

The final Greater South Regional tournament was held Friday, July 19, at Washington and Stella Lakes by Dassel. Kadrlik and Rouleau were sixth with a total weight of 12.78 pounds, Olson and Woestehoff finished 13th with 9.92 and then the teams of Hinrichs/Marsh (7.38), Breydon Mattison and Brayden Dabbs (6.06) and Boltjes/Ibinger (5.55) all placed in a row in 22nd-24th.