The final three teams consisting of Dylan Olson, Isaac Woestehoff, Kaden Schneider, Gunnar Watt, Hayden Leland and Connor Van Winkle all qualify with at-large bids.

Kadrlik and Rouleau are an unlikely team despite being best friends. Kadrlik said he has always wanted to be a competitive fisherman and jumped at the chance to join the team, while Rouleau said he needed some convincing.

"At first I never would have seen myself as a competitive fisherman but my best friend Reed convinced me to be his partner," he said. "I have always enjoyed fishing but the idea of competitive fishing was a stretch to me. Thankfully Reed convinced me to join because I have had an amazing time this season and met a great coach (Andy Boyum) to teach me the ropes."

How each team did in all three Greater South Region Conference tournaments determined the final standings and who would advance to state. Kadrlik said that he was pretty confident going into the last meet about their chances of advancing.

"I knew all we had to do was hold our spot and when we weighed in and saw we were in first for Farmington I knew we had a good chance," he said. "It was a very exciting moment but I also had a lot of fears because I just want to do well."

On the other hand, Hinrichs and Marsh did not know they would be moving on to state until the very end.

"We didn't for sure know that we were going to state until the last tournament when we were told by coach Andy," Hinrichs said. "I was very happy to hear that we made it because that meant we would get to compete in another tournament."

Kadrlik and Rouleau both said the goal at state is to have fun and do their best to win. They and Hinrichs all plan on fishing at Le Homme Dieu before state in preparation, while Hinrichs added that he and his partner will take things one step at a time once the competition starts. He said that the first goal will be to get five fish into the boat and then worry about weight and replacing them with bigger fish.

The Le Homme Dieu chain of lakes are north/northeast of Alexandria and include Lake Le Homme Dieu, Lake Carlos, Lake Darling, Lake Geneva, Lake Victoria, Lake Cowdry, Lake Jessie, North Union Lake, Lake Taylor, Lake Stony and Lake Brophy.