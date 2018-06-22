Racers persist during rain at Dew Run

"I have been training since I was 7 years old," Logan Antony said.

Fully rested and eating his carbs, this young man was excited to run even if it was raining.

"He has done a few 5K races and runs in track and field in Prior Lake and he loves it and he is pretty fast and we will stay together - we have done a few 5K races," his father said.

Recently, Logan ran in a 5K race in Fargo, N.D., alongside 6,000 runners, and in his age category he took second place among 225 runners.

The Dew Run races offered a one-mile race, a four-mile race and a Junior Jog, half-mile Run. Dew Run T-shirts had fun with Minnesota slang and humor as the words "Uff-DA!" with

the word "DA" crossed off to say Dew Run. The shirts showed a shape of the state of Minnesota in the backdrop.

Attendance was not dramatically dampened by the rain that persisted throughout the three morning races. Registered runners were 249 people in three races compared to 301 total last year. Walk-up registration numbers were down, according to Ryan Hayes, city recreation supervisor.

"We have runners from Red Wing, Plymouth and Chaska, but most were locals and from Dakota County," Hayes said.

There were not race delays due to the rain showers.

"With the rain, we wanted to get people in and get them running and finished before it was too wet or dangerous," said Hayes.

The Dew Run is part of the Ground Pounders Grand Prix Running Series that includes the communities of Farmington, Burnsville, Apple Valley, Lakeville, Rosemount, Eagan

and Savage. Last year the Dew Run runners totaled more than 300 participants and in most years the race registers more than 400 to 500 runners who take to the streets.

Offering gratitude to local volunteers and city staff who traveled from Savage, Burnsville and Apple Valley, Hayes said "I think I was definitely impressed with the runners and especially the volunteers who saw it was raining and said we will suck it up and get her in — no big deal."