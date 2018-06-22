Search
    Dew Run Results

    By Alec Hamilton Today at 3:00 p.m.
    Runners from Farmington and area communities as far as Red Wing, Plymouth and Chaska took to the streets to compete in three races during the annual Dew Run. Photo by Kara Hildreth

    The 39th annual Dew Run in Farmington this past Saturday attracted runners of all ages and abilities. Official results were compiled for the one-and-four-mile races with over 100 competitors on the four-mile race and over 70 in the one mile. Brian Peterson, 37, of Edina won the one-mile with a time of 5 minutes, 9.9 seconds, six seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. Khoi Le, 16, of Farmington (and a member of the cross country team this past year) won the four-mile race with a time of 22:52. The top-three places in the four-mile race all belong to runners from the Farmington boys' cross country team. Below are the top-20 in both races:

    4 mile

    Khoi Le, 16, of Farmington (22:52); Regan Sevenich, 17, of Farmington (23:32); Carter Altmann, 16, of Farmington (24:56); Jim Holovuia, 54 in 25:09; Jan Rybar, 56, of Apple Valley (25:31); Caden Speikers, 16, of Farmington (26:52); Melissa Agnew, 27, of Apple Valley (27:10); Jason Schultz, 49, of Lakeville (27:20); Shawn Rudkin, 42, of Rosemount (27:32); Jacob Pacheco, 14 in 28:31; Terry Cao, 17, of Farmington (28:31); Joe Simon, 15 in 28:45; Brad Gluth, 61, of Burnsville (29:16); Nick Gorman, 36, of Apple Valley (29:55); Emily Haag, 15, of Northfield (30:01); Tara Wiltrout, 35, of Lakeville (30:03); Sheri Biard, 42, of Monticello (30:06); Jacob Biard, 15, of Monticello (30:14); Jennifer Bergstrom, 39, of Farmington (30:25) and Bruce Satterlund, 58 in 30:28.

    1 mile

    Brian Peterson, 37, of Edina (5:09.9); Jim Holovuia, 54 in 5:15.7; John Van Danacker, 55 in 5:18; Jason Schultz, 49, of Lakeville (5:44.3); Jacob Pacheco, 14 in 5:47.5; Melissa Agnew, 27, of Apple Valley (6:06.2); Shawn Rudkin, 42, of Rosemount (6:13.3); Tom Dauw, 47, of Eagan (6:20.2); Ryan Schuldt, 42 in 6:29.5; Mara Teiken, 17, of Lakeville (6:32.1); Jenna Pellicci in 6:37.9; Caleb Morris, 11, of Farmington (6:47.5); Austin Alexander in 6:51.8; Khoi Le, 16, of Farmington (6:54.1); Jackson Dahlheimer, 13, of Apple Valley (6:54.9); Brad Gluth, 61, of Burnsville (7:01.1); Michael Carland, 50, of Farmington (7:15.9); Michael Seaman, 67, of Minneapolis (7:17.0); Jim Graupner, 73 in 7:19.18 and Mason Altmann, 12, of Farmington (7:22.9).

    Alec Hamilton

    Alec Hamilton is a RiverTown Multimedia sports reporter covering Hastings, Farmington and Rosemount athletics. He graduated from Drake University with a journalism degree in 2014. 

