Farmington soccer teams have seasons end in section semifinals
The Farmington Tigers boys' and girls' soccer teams both had their seasons end Thursday night at the hands of the Lakeville North Panthers in the Section 1AA semifinals. The boys, who were the No. 1 seed, beat No. 8 Rochester John Marshall 3-0 on Tuesday night but then fell to No. 4 Lakeville North 1-0 near the end of overtime Thursday night. Meanwhile, the No. 4-seeded girls beat No. 5 Rochester Century 1-0 in overtime Tuesday before losing 1-0 to the top-seeded Panthers.
Scoring for the Tiger boys' in their win over Rochester John Marshall were juniors Ben Lessert (two goals) and Gavin Watkinson, all coming in the first half. Fellow junior Callie Beck scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the girls in their win over Rochester Century.
The boys finish their season with an overall record of 12-3-3 and the girls 6-10-2. Check back for season wrap-ups with head coaches Mike Wagner and Aaron Johnson.