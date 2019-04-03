Their discipline at the plate, timely hitting and solid pitching enabled the blowout for Farmington. Rebecca Hoeve started in the circle for the Tigers and after the first inning she really settled in and cruised through the Rochester Mayo lineup. The Spartans managed a couple of hits in the first to lead 1-0 after the top of the first, but Farmington struck back with nine runs in the bottom of the inning on three hits, four walks and three hit batters.

After shutting down Rochester Mayo in the second inning, the Tigers scored six more in the bottom of the inning thanks to three-straight singles by Elly Rust, Kaitlyn Abraham and Morgan Ebel, a two-RBI single by Olivia Hazelbaker, another RBI-single by Taylor Jasper and a two-RBI triple by Molly Mogensen. The Spartans scored one more in the top of the third, but Farmington scored two more and went on to win 17-2.

Hoeve pitched four innings and gave up two runs (one earned) on six hits with seven strikeouts and just one walk. Hazelbaker went 2-for-2 with three RBI, two walks and three runs scored. Jasper was hit twice, Mogensen had three RBI and Kayla Herda scored three times.

Farmington hosts Northfield on Friday, April 5, and travel to Lakeville South on Monday, April 8.