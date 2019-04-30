Last week, they played five games in four days thanks to the Mankato East Tournament in which they were consolation champions after going 2-1. They then started this week with an 11-5 win at Eastview on Monday, April 29. Farmington is now 8-2 overall, tied for first in the South Suburban Conference with a 5-1 record and ranked No. 8 in Class AAAA according to the Minnesota High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association.

Farmington travels to Burnsville on Tuesday, April 30, depending on the weather, and then host Prior Lake on Wednesday and Lakeville South on Friday.

Last week

The Tigers routed the Eagan Wildcats 12-1 on Tuesday, April 23, after scoring four runs in the first inning and eight in the fourth. Sophomore Madeline Lee got the win in the circle, senior Olivia Hazelbaker had a three-run home run and seniors Abbie Clayton and Elly Rust each went 3-for-3 at the plate with multiple RBI and runs scored.

Farmington then traveled to Apple Valley on Thursday, April 25, for the first of six-straight road games. They beat the Eagles 10-1 with steady offense as they scored three runs in each of the first three innings. Hazelbaker hit another home run and went 3-for-4 with three RBI while junior Molly Mogensen went 2-for-4 with two triples, a run scored and an RBI. Senior Rebecca Hoeve was the winning pitcher fresh off her signing to play softball at St. Thomas.

Mankato East Tournament

Game one of the tournament in Mankato was against Winona Cotter who the Tigers fell to in a close game 3-2. Hazelbaker had her third home run of the week, but it was one of just two hits for Farmington.

They then bounced back in game two against Waconia, who they held off 4-1. Lee was outstanding—she threw a one-hitter for the win—while Clayton came in as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning with the game tied 1-1 and gave Farmington the lead with a two-RBI single. Hoeve and junior Katelyn Hand each went 2-for-3 at the plate.

The Tigers finished up the weekend with a 9-3 win over Cretin-Derham Hall in the consolation championship game. Lee got the win after throwing the first five innings and Hoeve the save after two innings of relief work. Hazelbaker stayed on fire with another home run and two RBI while sophomore Kayla Herda went 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.