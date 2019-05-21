Farmington won the first meeting, 4-2, in mid-April and both teams came into the game on very different trajectories. The Tigers were coming off a blowout of Lakeville South had won four out of their last seven, while the Irish were in the middle of a six-game slide.

However, the script flipped as Rosemount scored at least one run in the first four innings and held on to beat Farmington 5-4.

Senior Hailey Sickler started in the circle for Rosemount and sophomore Madeline Lee was the starting pitcher for Farmington. The Irish struck first in the top of the first when sophomore Izzy Yahr led off with a double, was moved over on a sacrifice bunt by sophomore Sophie Sprang and scored on a sacrifice fly by Sickler. In the top of the second, Rosemount went up 2-0 on an RBI double by freshman Lexie Wilson that scored junior Ashley Reitsma.

The Tigers responded in the bottom of the second with three runs when seniors Abigail Clayton, Kaitlyn Abraham and junior Molly Mogensen all scored on RBI singles by junior Katelyn Hand, senior Olivia Hazelbaker and junior Katelyn Mohr. Sickler was relieved in the middle of the bottom of the second by eighth-grader Jessa Snippes and Farmington led 3-2 heading into the third.

Farmington did not lead for long as Rosemount scored two more runs in the top of the third on an RBI single by senior Kyla Johnson and another run in the top of the fourth on an RBI groundout by Sprang. The Irish led 5-3 until the bottom of the sixth when they scored one run one an RBI double by Hazelbaker to cut the deficit to one run. However, Rosemount was able to hold on and get the win.

Sickler threw 1 1/3 innings and gave up three runs on five hits and a walk. Snippes threw 4 2/3 innings in relief and earned the win after giving up just one run on two hits and four walks with three strikeouts. Wilson and senior Lauren Van Sickle each had two hits for the Irish, while Sprang, Sickler, Johnson and Wilson all had RBI.

Lee pitched three innings for Farmington and gave up four runs on six hits and a walk with two strikeouts. Senior Rebecca Hoeve threw the final four innings and gave up one run on three hits and walk. Hazelbaker, Mohr and Clayton each had two hits for the Tigers while Hazelbaker had two RBI.

Rosemount started off the season by winning nine of its first 10 games, but after that lost six in a row before the win in Farmington. Head coach Tiffany Rose said that some inconsistencies popped up during the second half of the season.

"We were a little bit inconsistent in the field and then we couldn't get it going at the plate, so just a couple things going on. But the girls did a really good job, we had some good games in there, we played (Lakeville) North 2-0, came down to the last inning against Anoka, so we had some good things scattered in there," Rose said. "It was a good time maybe to have a little skid because sections are coming up. We really try to talk about how we finish, it's not how we start it's how we finish, we want to go to the state tournament so we want to play our best at the end of the season."

She also said that when the Irish were playing their best, they were putting the ball in play and everything came together, much like what happened in their win over Farmington.

Farmington is the No. 3 seed in Section 1AAAA and hosts No. 6 Rochester Mayo on Tuesday, May 21, for the first round of sections. Should the Tigers win, they would play the winner of No. 2 Rochester John Marshall and No. 7 Lakeville South in Austin on Thursday, May 23.

In the top half of the bracket, No. 1 Lakeville North plays No. 8 Rochester Century and No. 4 New Prague hosts No. 5 Owatonna. After Tuesday's first round, all games are at Todd Park in Austin.

Rosemount is the No. 7 seed in Section 3AAAA and will play at No. 2 Park in the first round on Tuesday. They then would play the winner of No. 3 Henry Sibley and No. 6 Hastings on the road though dates/times for future games were unavailable. On the top half of the bracket, No. 1 East Ridge plays No. 8 Apple Valley and No. 4 Eastview hosts No. 5 Eagan.