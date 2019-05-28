The blowout of Rochester Mayo was a rematch of the first game of the regular season where the Tigers won 17-2. Hoeve was sharp in the first matchup but even more so on Thursday when she threw a no-hitter over five innings for the win. Farmington scored six runs in the bottom of the second when senior Abbie Clayton walked and then scored on a two-run home run by fellow senior Kaitlyn Abraham. Junior Katelyn Hand doubled, seniors Olivia Hazelbaker and Taylor Jasper walked and juniors Katelyn Mohr and Molly Mogensen both came through with two-RBI singles.

Farmington scored two more runs in the bottom of the third and four in the bottom of the fourth to put the 10-run rule into effect. Mogensen led the team with four RBI on 2-for-3 hitting with a walk while Abraham had the two-run home run, was 2-for-2 and scored twice.

Against Rochester John Marshall, the Tigers led the whole way and Hoeve pitched the first six innings. Farmington scored one run in the second inning when Clayton singled, advanced to second on a throwing error and scored on an RBI-single by Abraham. Another run came in the third after Hazelbaker doubled, Jasper moved her over to third and Mohr brought her in with an RBI-single. The Tigers scored three runs in the fourth to lead 5-0 on a single by sophomore Kayla Herda, a two-run home run by Hazelbaker and a two-out, solo home run by Mohr. Hoeve was relieved after the sixth inning when John Marshall scored two runs and sophomore Madeline Lee pitched the seventh and got the save.

Hoeve notched two wins in a matter of hours with 11 innings pitched where she allowed just two runs. Hazelbaker went 3-for-4 against John Marshall with a home run, two doubles and two RBI, while Mohr, Mogensen and Abraham all went 2-for-4 at the plate.

Looking at the consolation bracket, Lakeville North and Rochester John Marshall play Tuesday, May 28, and the winner plays the loser of Farmington and New Prague to decide who comes out of the consolation bracket. The Tigers split with Lakeville North during the regular season.