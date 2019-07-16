On top of being a Ms. Softball finalist, Hazelbaker also received First-Team All-State recognition for Class AAAA, was named to the 2019 Star Tribune All-Metro first team. This summer she played in a senior all-star game and will play in a border battle all-star game against a team from Wisconsin in Madison, Wis,. Of all the honors, Hazelbaker said being a Ms. Softball finalist meant the most.

"I think that all of the awards I received showed my dedication and all of my hard work I have put into my career," she said. "The Ms. Softball award was the one award I was really hoping I would be a finalist for and when I found out I was, it was so exciting."

Hazelbaker also said that playing in the all-star games this summer has been a blast and she will keep playing for the Midwest Speed softball program.

"Just after the season ended I had the honor of playing in the all-star games," she said. "That was really cool because I got to play against and with the best players in Class AAAA."

Hazelbaker was a standout offensive player despite often being pitched around by opposing teams and was also a rock for the Tiger defense at shortstop. She said it has not quite sunk in yet that she has played her last game as a Farmington Tiger.

"This season was definitely bittersweet for me," Hazelbaker said. "I've been playing with most of these girls since the beginning and it was very hard to comprehend the fact that I would never play with them again."

She said that her favorite memory of being a Tiger was winning state back in 2017 as a sophomore.

"One of my all-time favorite memories is winning state in 2017. We weren't ever ranked and we just went out there and played for us and it led us to a championship," Hazelbaker said. "Going to state in general is always such a cool experience and I'm glad I was able to say I went my senior year. I have made some unbelievable friendships with these girls and I couldn't begin to thank them enough for being there every step of the way throughout my career."

Hazelbaker will attend Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D., where she will play softball for the Vikings.