Tigers girls' swimming and diving ends regular season

Burnsville

The Tigers took care of business quickly against Burnsville as they won six of the first 10 events before racing the last two events as exhibitions on their way to a 92-89 victory.

Freshman Sadie Krause won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 7.78 seconds and senior Mari Dougherty finished first in the 50 freestyle in 25.24. Eighth-grader Jordyn Schmucker placed first in the one meter dive with a score of 169.15, eighth-grader Boitran Nguyen won the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:48.90 and the 200 freestyle relay team of Dougherty, Krause, freshman Anna Speratos and sophomore Anna Urbach took first in 1:44.50. Freshman Maddie Grimm won the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:06.80.

Finishing second were the 200 medley relay team of Nguyen, Urbach, Speratos and junior Rory Kent with a time of 1:56.64, as well as sophomore Rachel Lentsch in the 200 freestyle (2:08.98). Speratos was the runner-up in the 200 IM with a time of 2:21.89, junior Lauren Eccles was second in diving with a score of 152.20 and Krause in the 100 butterfly (1:06.13). Eighth-grader Faith Ring was second in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:55.68.

Prior Lake

Farmington closed the regular season with a loss to the Prior Lake Lakers 96-88. The Tigers managed to win just three events—Schmucker the one meter dive with a score of 166.55, Dougherty the 500 freestyle in 5:34.79 and Grimm the 100 breaststroke (1:12.64).

Runners-up were the 200 medley relay team of Dougherty, Urbach, Lentsch and Anna Singewald with a time of 1:59.60; Krause in the 200 IM in 2:22.85 and Dougherty in the 50 freestyle (25.08). Speratos took second in the 100 freestyle with a time of 57.03, the 200 freestyle relay team of Dougherty, Speratos, Urbach and Nguyen were runners-up in 1:43.43 and Urbach in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.86).

After the Section 1AA meet Nov. 7-9 is the state meet at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center Nov. 14-15.