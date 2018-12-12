Farmington head coach Ryan Hamen said that his team brought some great energy but will need to continue to work to rack up the small points.

"We have a number of top swimmers who will give us a lot of points this season but it will take some work to get more points to place higher," he said. "I am optimistic that the boys are driven for success. Our mid-level swimmers, who have dropped a lot of time already, will need to continue to improve for us to get more fourth- and fifth-place finishes. The small points add up. We were down to the final relay versus Rosemount and although our final relay did very well, it will take more small points earlier in the meet to help sustain."

Rosemount head coach Jake Kemna said that he was happy with how the meet went for the Irish despite the result.

"Obviously we ended up with a loss, so obviously it's not my favorite thing to lose, but looking back on it I'm thrilled," he said. "Our guys swam great, where we're starting is miles ahead of where they ended last year. So just watching these guys swim and some of these new guys swim, we're coming in with a lot of depth and ahead of where we were so it's exciting to see that. Despite the loss it was actually a pretty positive note that we started on."

Rosemount may not have taken first in many events, but their depth definitely did show as they stuck right with the Tigers thanks to their second, third- and fourth-place finishes that accumulated points.

Below are the top three finishers in each varsity event:

200 medley relay: Junior Seth Krause and seniors Zach Nelson, Ben Moorlach and Eric Heddinger took first for Farmington with a time of 1 minute, 42 seconds. In second came the team for the Irish consisting of senior Owen Benson, juniors Devin Anderson and Brogan O'Donnel and senior Raphael Popa with a time of 1:48.19. Sophomore Carter Sikorski, senior Nate Boerboom, junior Cole Forgey and senior Jett Horecka finished third for Rosemount in 1:51.59.

200 freestyle: Nelson won with a time of 1:48.45 for the Tigers, Heddinger took second in 1:50.60 and senior Cody Spaeth finished third (1:51.03) for the Irish.

200 individual medley: O'Donnel took first for Rosemount with a time of 2:08.87, freshman Brandon Wilcek finished second for Farmington in 2:10.95 and he was joined by junior Ethan Hanes in third (2:12.05).

50 freestyle: Moorlach of Farmington won with a time of 23.02, junior Jonny Wise of Rosemount was second in 23.69 and Anderson was third for the Irish (24.03).

One-meter dive: Krause won by over 60 points with a score of 247.35 while Rosemount took the next three places, including senior Brady Carrigan in second with 187.60 and junior Luke Rexing took third with 145.20.

100 butterfly: Krause continued where he left off last season by taking first in 54.64, Anderson took second for the Irish with a 56.05 and his teammate Horecka was third in 59.15.

100 freestyle: Hanes won for the Tigers with a time of 51.25, Wise once again took second in 51.94 and senior Seth Miller was third (53.69).

500 freestyle: Nelson won for Farmington with a time of 4:52.86, freshman Evan Kindseth finished second for Rosemount in 4:58.08 and Heddinger was third for the Tigers in 5:04.63.

200 freestyle relay: Rosemount's Wise, Anderson, Spaeth and Popa won with a time of 1:35.36; the Farmington team of Hanes, Wilcek, Miller and junior Tristan Webster took second in 1:37.10 and in third for the Irish were Boerboom, Forgey, Kindseth and freshman Jacob Olsen (1:39.74).

100 backstroke: Moorlach won with a time of 57.68, Horecka of Rosemount finished second in 1:04.70 and Moorlach's sophomore teammate Noah Budde was third (1:05.26).

100 breaststroke: Wilcek took first for the Tigers with a time of 1:04.16, O'Donnel was second for the Irish in 1:05.27 and his teammate Boerboom was third (1:11.29).

400 freestyle relay: Farmington's Krause, Heddinger, Nelson and Moorlach took first with a time of 3:21.78; Rosemount's Wise, O'Donnel, Kindseth and Spaeth were second in 3:34.32 and Tigers Budde, Miller, Wilcek and senior Evan Thorn were third (3:41.04).

Rosemount is at Eagan on Friday, Dec. 14, while Farmington hosts Eastview the same day.