Farmington boys' tennis falls in first round of sections

Junior Zach Hoffman lost No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0 and freshman Michael Smits fell by the same score at No. 2 singles. Wesley Speakman fell at No. 3 singles 6-0, 6-0 and sophomore Bailey Carey also lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.

Seniors Spencer Mayleben and Grant Gruver had a tight-fought first set at No. 1 doubles but ended up losing 7-5, 6-1. Sophomore Jack Geiselhart and senior Tyler Samion fell at No. 2 doubles 6-2, 6-3 and the team of freshmen Kaden Schneider and Erik Hall lost a close No. 3 doubles match 7-5, 6-4.