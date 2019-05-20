Search
    Farmington boys' tennis falls in first round of sections

    By Alec Hamilton on May 20, 2019 at 3:33 p.m.
    The Farmington Tigers boys' tennis team fell 7-0 in the first round of Section 1AA team play to Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday, May 14 in Rochester. Alec Hamilton / RiverTown Multimedia

    The No. 11-seeded Farmington Tigers boys' tennis team traveled to Rochester on Tuesday, May 14, for the first round of the Section 1AA team playoffs where they faced off against No. 6 Rochester John Marshall and lost 7-0 to the Rockets. This ends the team portion of the Tigers' season with individual sections coming up next on May 23 and 28 at either Lakeville North or Austin.

    Junior Zach Hoffman lost No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0 and freshman Michael Smits fell by the same score at No. 2 singles. Wesley Speakman fell at No. 3 singles 6-0, 6-0 and sophomore Bailey Carey also lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.

    Seniors Spencer Mayleben and Grant Gruver had a tight-fought first set at No. 1 doubles but ended up losing 7-5, 6-1. Sophomore Jack Geiselhart and senior Tyler Samion fell at No. 2 doubles 6-2, 6-3 and the team of freshmen Kaden Schneider and Erik Hall lost a close No. 3 doubles match 7-5, 6-4.

