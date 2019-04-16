Search
    Farmington boys host windy track and field meet

    By Alec Hamilton on Apr 16, 2019 at 12:35 p.m.
    Junior Noah Revels took fourth in the mile and was part of the winning 4x800-meter relay team. Alec Hamilton / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 6
    Senior Casey Juan won the 300-meter hurdles and took third in the 110-meter hurdles. Alec Hamilton / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 6
    Sophomore Zach Janz took fourth in the 100-meter dash and second in the 200. Alec Hamilton / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 6
    Junior Aaron Kruse won the 800-meters and was part of the winning 4x800 relay at Farmington's home meet last Tuesday. Alec Hamilton / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 6
    Senior Alijah Moe took second in the 100-meter dash for the Tigers. Alec Hamilton / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 6
    Sophomore Elijah Green took second in the 400-meter run. Alec Hamilton / RiverTown Multimedia6 / 6

    The Farmington Tigers boys' track and field team held their first home meet of the season last Tuesday, April 9, with Red Wing, Lakeville South and Winona visiting. The meet was moved up from Thursday, April 11, due to the weather and Woodbury and Eagan were unable to make it. Winners of each event received t-shirts on the windy and chilly day. The team next hosts Rosemount on Tuesday, April 23. Check out the images from the meet and some of their results.

    Alec Hamilton

    Alec Hamilton is a RiverTown Multimedia sports reporter covering Hastings, Farmington and Rosemount athletics. He graduated from Drake University with a journalism degree in 2014. 

