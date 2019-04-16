Farmington boys host windy track and field meet

The Farmington Tigers boys' track and field team held their first home meet of the season last Tuesday, April 9, with Red Wing, Lakeville South and Winona visiting. The meet was moved up from Thursday, April 11, due to the weather and Woodbury and Eagan were unable to make it. Winners of each event received t-shirts on the windy and chilly day. The team next hosts Rosemount on Tuesday, April 23. Check out the images from the meet and some of their results.