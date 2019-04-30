Farmington, Rosemount tracksters compete at Hamline Elite Meet
Track athletes from Farmington and Rosemount competed at the Hamline Elite Meet held at Hamline University on Friday, April 26. Only those with the qualifying marks were allowed to compete.
Rosemount sent 11 individual athletes and five relay teams to compete in a total of 19 events and had two champions in three events—senior Lauren Peterson in the 800-meter run and senior Max Otterdahl in the discus and shot put. Farmington had three relays compete.
For the Irish, senior Arianna Passeri took eighth in the 100 preliminaries with a time of 12.74 seconds and then ninth in the finals in 12.89. Freshman Jenna Johnson was the runner-up in the 400 with a time of 58.23, less than a second behind the winner. Peterson was champion in the 800 with a time of 2 minutes, 16.06 seconds and then runner-up in the 1,600 in 4:51.78. Seventh-grader Daisy Islas was not far behind Peterson in the 1,600 with a seventh-place finish in 5:11.54.
The Irish girls' 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 relays all took eighth with times of 51.44, 4:09.82 and 9:47.76 respectively. Junior Lauren Preiner took seventh in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 2 inches while Passeri finished fifth in the long jump with a 17-4.50 and was 12th in the triple jump with a 33-06. Senior Alexys Berger took seventh in the pole vault with a vault of 11 feet and senior Tierra Doss finished fifth in the shot put with a throw of 40-4.50.
Junior Danny Cox took ninth in the 800 with a time of 2:00.48, senior Getnat Asfaw finished 12th in the 1,600 in 4:31.17 and fellow senior Luke Labatte placed sixth in the 3,200 (9:18.45). The Irish boys' 4x100 relay team took fourth with a time of 42.91 and the 4x800 relay finished 11th in 8:33.74.
Senior Max Otterdahl swept the discus and shot put while breaking records. He set a new school shot put record with a throw of 61-4.75, with the old record being held by his brother Payton Otterdahl who is setting records on the national level. Then in the discus, Max threw 181-02, which was a Hamline Elite Meet record. He had broken his brother's discus school record earlier in the season as well.
Representing Farmington were the Tiger girls' 4x200 relay, which took third with a time of 1:45.69. The boys' 4x200 finished eighth in 1:33.68 and the 4x800 was fifth in 8:09.87.