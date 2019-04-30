Rosemount sent 11 individual athletes and five relay teams to compete in a total of 19 events and had two champions in three events—senior Lauren Peterson in the 800-meter run and senior Max Otterdahl in the discus and shot put. Farmington had three relays compete.

For the Irish, senior Arianna Passeri took eighth in the 100 preliminaries with a time of 12.74 seconds and then ninth in the finals in 12.89. Freshman Jenna Johnson was the runner-up in the 400 with a time of 58.23, less than a second behind the winner. Peterson was champion in the 800 with a time of 2 minutes, 16.06 seconds and then runner-up in the 1,600 in 4:51.78. Seventh-grader Daisy Islas was not far behind Peterson in the 1,600 with a seventh-place finish in 5:11.54.

The Irish girls' 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 relays all took eighth with times of 51.44, 4:09.82 and 9:47.76 respectively. Junior Lauren Preiner took seventh in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 2 inches while Passeri finished fifth in the long jump with a 17-4.50 and was 12th in the triple jump with a 33-06. Senior Alexys Berger took seventh in the pole vault with a vault of 11 feet and senior Tierra Doss finished fifth in the shot put with a throw of 40-4.50.

Junior Danny Cox took ninth in the 800 with a time of 2:00.48, senior Getnat Asfaw finished 12th in the 1,600 in 4:31.17 and fellow senior Luke Labatte placed sixth in the 3,200 (9:18.45). The Irish boys' 4x100 relay team took fourth with a time of 42.91 and the 4x800 relay finished 11th in 8:33.74.

Senior Max Otterdahl swept the discus and shot put while breaking records. He set a new school shot put record with a throw of 61-4.75, with the old record being held by his brother Payton Otterdahl who is setting records on the national level. Then in the discus, Max threw 181-02, which was a Hamline Elite Meet record. He had broken his brother's discus school record earlier in the season as well.

Representing Farmington were the Tiger girls' 4x200 relay, which took third with a time of 1:45.69. The boys' 4x200 finished eighth in 1:33.68 and the 4x800 was fifth in 8:09.87.