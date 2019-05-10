The two teams combined for six individual and relay championships. The boys' 4x400-meter and 4x800 relay teams both took first, along with the girls' 4x800 team. Senior Jordan Chanthakhoun won the boys' triple jump, junior Nyeaee Robins took home the girls' 100 and sophomore Anna Fenske was the girls' champion in the 3,200. Below are the full results for both teams:

Boys

Sophomore Zac Janz took 10th in the 100 with a time of 11.47 seconds, while junior Erick Pomrenke finished 21st in 11.96 and right behind him was sophomore Brett Sether in 22nd (12.15). In the 200, Janz took sixth in 23.35, sophomore Jack Savasten finished ninth (23.86) and Chanthakhoun placed 18th with a time of 24.26. Savasten took sixth in the 400 (52.70), junior Ryan Rouleau finished eighth with a time of 52.82 and senior Michael Cardinal placed 11th in 53.11.

Junior Aaron Kruse was runner-up in the 800 with a time of 2 minutes, 2.30 seconds, while senior Regan Sevenich and freshman Ramy Ayoub finished back-to-back in fourth and fifth with times of 2:02.88 and 2:03.85 respectively. Kruse also finished third in the 1,600 (4:28.42), junior Noah Revels finished sixth with a time of 4:35.44 and Sevenich placed eighth in 4:45.16. In the 3,200, Revels was runner-up in 10:08.12, sophomore Robert Spain finished seventh (10:26.36) and senior Trevor LaVigne placed eighth with a time of 10:28.26.

Seniors Michael Lee and Casey Juan took 11th and 12th in 110 hurdles with times of 16.69 and 16.80 respectively, and sophomore Tom Caeo finished 30th (23.43). Juan finished sixth in the 300 hurdles in 42.83, junior Jake Smithson placed 11th with a time of 43.32 and Lee was 16th (44.56). The Farmington 4x100 team took seventh with a time of 45.47, the 4x200 was third in 1:33.40, the Tiger 4x400 relay won with a time of 3:30.40 and the 4x800 took home a True Team championship with a 8:25.71.

Lee and freshman Brody Hanley took 12th and 13th in the high jump—both with leaps of 5 feet, 6 inches—and freshman Malachi Fenske finished 27th with a jump of 5 feet. In the long jump, Smithson took 11th with a distance of 19-6.75, Chanthakhoun finished 14th with a 19-3.50 and senior Soren Vigesaa placed 24th (17-11.25). Chanthakhoun went on to win the triple jump with a 43-7 and Vigesaa was runner-up with a 41-11.75, while Smithson placed eighth (39-3.75).

In the pole vault, Juan took 10th with a vault of 10-6. Junior Tyler Norris took ninth in the discus with a throw of 123-1, senior Cadin Vowels finished 12th with a 115-4 and junior Jake Nelson placed 23rd (100-7). In the shot put, Norris took seventh with a throw of 44-5.75, Nelson finished 10th with a 42-8.25 and Vowels placed 17th (41-6.25).

Girls

Robins won the 100 with a time of 12.55, sophomore Mia Larkin finished ninth in 13.31 and senior Myiah Scott placed 11th (13.44). Robins then was the runner-up in the 200 in 25.94, Larkin placed seventh with a time of 27.29 and right behind her in eighth was junior McKenzy Swanson with a 27.47. In the 400, Robins took second again (59.42), senior Kellie Doherty placed fifth in 1:02.57 and freshman Olivia Cole finished 14th with a time of 1:04.66.

Seventh-grader Marianah Scott took 10th in the 800 with a time of 2:29.73, junior Isabelle Zwart finished 13th in 2:31.87 and senior Mara Teiken placed 25th (2:42.72). In the 1,600, sophomore Anna Fenske was the runner-up in 5:17.82—less than half a second out of first—and sophomore Laura McGregor finished 10th (5:33.49), while seventh-grader Mariah Fenske placed 12th with a time of 5:36.39. Anna Fenske then went on to win the 3,200 (11:22.87), McGregor placed ninth in 12:09.44 and senior Anna Palodichuk finished 13th with a time of 12:25.22.

Myiah Scott took second in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.68, senior Emily Schaffer finished 15th in 17.20 and freshman Ashtyn Gagner placed 19th (17.79). In the 300 hurdles, sophomore Maleah Scott took third with a time of 48.52, Schaffer placed sixth in 49.39 and eighth-grader Megan Liebers placed 17th in 52.36. The girls' 4x100 relay took second with a time of 51.71, the Tigers finished fourth in the 4x200 in 1:54.28, they placed fifth in the 4x400 (4:18.60) and Farmington won the 4x800 with a time of 9:47.70 (three one-hundredths of a second ahead of second-place Rochester Century.

Sophomore Sophie Hart took eighth in the high jump with a 4-10, junior Taylor Trochill finished 11th and also leaped 4-10 and junior Paige Gerlach placed 13th (4-8). In the long jump, Myiah Scott finished ninth (16-00), Gagner finished 15th with a jump of 15-02 and junior Lauren Lee placed 17th with a distance of 14-11.50. Lee went on to take third in the triple jump with a 35-9.50, Maleah scott finished 13th (33-8) and Trochill placed 23rd with a 30-7.

Freshman Izzy Anderson took seventh in the pole vault with a vault of 9 feet and Larkin was 18th with a 7-6, while Mariah Fenske placed 24th with a height of 7 feet. Senior Ewura-esi Ewuakye took sixth in the discus with a throw of 96-3, junior Claire Jasinski finished 10th with a 92-4 and junior Adrianna Thompson placed 23rd (75-7). In the shot put, Thompson took eighth with a throw of 33-2, sophomore Jordan Wokson finished 15th with a 30-8.50 and fellow sophomore Meghan Sevenich placed 16th (29-10.50).