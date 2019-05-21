Farmington girls' track competes at True Team State
The Farmington Tigers girls' track and field team competed in the Class AAA True Team state meet this past Friday, May 17, at Stillwater High School and they took 11th out of 12 teams with 683 points. They finished just 18 points behind Roseville and the champion was Rosemount with 1,137.5 points. Junior Nyeaee Robins the 400-meter for the Tigers. The girls and the boys will next compete in the South Suburban Conference championships at Rosemount High School on Wednesday and Thursday, May 22-23. Sections are at Lakeville South High School on Thursday, May 30, and Friday, June 1. Below is Farmington's full results:
Robins took third in the 100 with a time of 12.61 seconds, sophomore Mia Larkin finished ninth in 13.09 and freshman Tiffany Kolb placed 34th (13.83). In the 200, Robins was the runner-up (25.52), Larkin finished 25th with a time of 27.49 and seventh-grader Jillian Hagman placed 29th in 28.00. Robins then won the 400 with a time of 58.12, senior Kellie Doherty finished 20th in 1 minute, 1.85 seconds and freshman Olivia Cole placed 30th with a 1:04.41.
Junior Isabelle Zwart took 25th with a time of 2:28.85 in the 800, seventh-grader Marianna Scott finished 27th in 2:29.84 and senior Mara Teiken placed 34th (2:41.51). In the 1,600, sophomore Anna Fenske finished 10th (5:15.63), seventh-grader Mariah Fenske took 18th in 5:26.67 and sophomore Laura McGregor placed 29th with a time of 5:39.13. Anna Fenske then took eighth in the 3,200 with a time of 11:24.29 while senior Anna Palodichuk finished 24th (12:11.33) and seventh-grader McKenzy Lippold was 25th (12:13.69).
Senior Myiah Scott took sixth in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.84, freshman Ashtyn Gagner finished 28th in 17.43 and senior Emily Schaffer placed 32nd (17.72). In the 300 hurdles, sophomore Maleah Scott took seventh with a time of 47.52, Schaffer was 12th in 48.43 and eighth-grader Megan Liebers placed 34th (53.72). The Farmington 4x100 (51.32), 4x200 (1:49.87) and 4x400 (4:21.35) teams all took 11th, while the Tiger 4x800 relay finished ninth in 9:54.89.
In the high jump, junior Taylor Trochlil tied-for-13th with a jump of 4 feet, 10 inches and fellow junior Paige Gerlach was 35th with a 4-4. Freshman Izzy Anderson tied-for-20th in the pole vault with a vault of 8 feet, Larkin took 24th with a mark of 8 feet as well and Mariah Fenske tied-for-32nd with a vault of 7 feet. Myiah Scott finished 12th in the long jump with a leap of 16-7, junior Lauren Lee placed 24th with a 15-9 and Gagner placed 27th with a mark of 15-7.25.
Maleah Scott took 11th in the triple jump with a 34-3.75, Lee finished 13th with a 33-10.25 and Gerlach placed 35th (27-11). In the shot put, sophomore Jordan Wokson took 20th with a throw of 33-6.50, Zwart finished 24th with a 32-2 and senior Ewura-Esi Ewuakye placed 31st (29-4). Junior Claire Jasinski took 23rd in the discus with a throw of 94-11, fellow junior Adrianna Thompson finished 26th with a 91-9 and Ewuakye placed 28th (89-9).