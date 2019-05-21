Farmington girls' track competes at True Team State

Robins took third in the 100 with a time of 12.61 seconds, sophomore Mia Larkin finished ninth in 13.09 and freshman Tiffany Kolb placed 34th (13.83). In the 200, Robins was the runner-up (25.52), Larkin finished 25th with a time of 27.49 and seventh-grader Jillian Hagman placed 29th in 28.00. Robins then won the 400 with a time of 58.12, senior Kellie Doherty finished 20th in 1 minute, 1.85 seconds and freshman Olivia Cole placed 30th with a 1:04.41.

Junior Isabelle Zwart took 25th with a time of 2:28.85 in the 800, seventh-grader Marianna Scott finished 27th in 2:29.84 and senior Mara Teiken placed 34th (2:41.51). In the 1,600, sophomore Anna Fenske finished 10th (5:15.63), seventh-grader Mariah Fenske took 18th in 5:26.67 and sophomore Laura McGregor placed 29th with a time of 5:39.13. Anna Fenske then took eighth in the 3,200 with a time of 11:24.29 while senior Anna Palodichuk finished 24th (12:11.33) and seventh-grader McKenzy Lippold was 25th (12:13.69).

Senior Myiah Scott took sixth in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.84, freshman Ashtyn Gagner finished 28th in 17.43 and senior Emily Schaffer placed 32nd (17.72). In the 300 hurdles, sophomore Maleah Scott took seventh with a time of 47.52, Schaffer was 12th in 48.43 and eighth-grader Megan Liebers placed 34th (53.72). The Farmington 4x100 (51.32), 4x200 (1:49.87) and 4x400 (4:21.35) teams all took 11th, while the Tiger 4x800 relay finished ninth in 9:54.89.

In the high jump, junior Taylor Trochlil tied-for-13th with a jump of 4 feet, 10 inches and fellow junior Paige Gerlach was 35th with a 4-4. Freshman Izzy Anderson tied-for-20th in the pole vault with a vault of 8 feet, Larkin took 24th with a mark of 8 feet as well and Mariah Fenske tied-for-32nd with a vault of 7 feet. Myiah Scott finished 12th in the long jump with a leap of 16-7, junior Lauren Lee placed 24th with a 15-9 and Gagner placed 27th with a mark of 15-7.25.

Maleah Scott took 11th in the triple jump with a 34-3.75, Lee finished 13th with a 33-10.25 and Gerlach placed 35th (27-11). In the shot put, sophomore Jordan Wokson took 20th with a throw of 33-6.50, Zwart finished 24th with a 32-2 and senior Ewura-Esi Ewuakye placed 31st (29-4). Junior Claire Jasinski took 23rd in the discus with a throw of 94-11, fellow junior Adrianna Thompson finished 26th with a 91-9 and Ewuakye placed 28th (89-9).