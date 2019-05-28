Between the two teams they had four individual champions and numerous strong finishes. Freshman Ramy Ayoub won the 800-meter run, the boys' 4x800 relay team were champions and junior Nyeaee Robins took the 100 and 200.

Both teams will compete at the Section 1AA meet at Lakeville South High School on Thursday, May 30, and Saturday, June 1. Below are the full finals results:

Girls take second

Robins won the 100 with a time of 12.56 seconds and the 200 in 25.57, while senior Kellie Doherty finished sixth in the 400 in 1 minute, 1.30 seconds. In the 1,600, seventh-grader Mariah Fenske was the runner-up with a time of 5:13.69, sophomore Anna Fenske finished sixth in 5:23.53, fellow sophomore Laura McGregor placed 11th (5:34.79) and senior Anna Palodichuk took 16th with a time of 5:43.06.

Anna Fenske was the runner-up in the 3,200 with a time of 11:06.79, seventh-grader Mackenzy Lippold finished ninth in 12:00.36, McGregor was 11th with a 12:03.34 and Palodichuk placed 13th (12:12.69).

Senior Myiah Scott took third in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.36, sophomore Maleah Scott finished sixth in the 300 hurdles in 47.79 and right behind her was senior Emily Schaffer in seventh (48.49).

The 4x100 relay team took fourth with a time of 50.86, the Farmington 4x200 finished fourth in 1:48.15, the Tiger 4x400 team placed sixth (4:14.32) and the 4x800 were fourth with a time of 9:55.35.

Sophomore Sophie Hart took eighth in the high jump with a leap of 4 feet, 10 inches, junior Taylor Trochlil finished 15th with a 4-8 and right behind her in 16th was junior Paige Gerlach with the same height. Sophomore Mia Larkin took 12th in the pole vault with a vault of 8-6 and Mariah Fenske finished 21st with a 7-6.

Myiah Scott took sixth in the long jump with a leap of 16-5.50, junior Lauren Lee finished in a tie-for-14th with a 15-3.50 and freshman Ashtyn Gagner placed 18th (14-10.50). Lee took third in the triple jump with a distance of 35-7, Maleah Scott finished seventh with a 34-1, Trochlil placed 25th (29-0.50) and Gerlach took 29th with a jump of 25-6.75.

Junior Adrianne Thompson took ninth in the shot put with a throw of 34 feet, sophomore Meghan Sevenich finished 14th in 33-5 and fellow sophomore Jordan Wokson placed 18th (32-9.25). In the discus, senior Ewura-Esi Ewuakye took 16th with a throw of 96-9 and juniors Claire Jasinksi and Thompson finished 21st and 22nd with distances of 93-9 and 93-3 respectively.

Boys finish strong

Junior Makaia Childress took seventh in the 100 with a time of 11.51 and was sixth in the 200 in 22.99. Ayoub won the 800 with a time of 1:58.86, junior Aaron Kruse took fourth in the 1,600 with a time of 4:23.62, junior Noah Revels finished 12th in 4:34.39 and senior Trevor LaVigne placed 24th (4:48.94).

In the 3,200, Revels took fifth with a time of 9:56.47, sophomore Robbie Spain finished 11th in 10:19.87 and senior Nolan Levack placed 21st (10:1.78).

Senior Casey Juan took seventh in the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.43 and was sixth in the 300 hurdles with a 42.14. The 4x100 relay took seventh with a time of 44.38, the Tiger 4x200 team finished fourth in 1:32.67, the 4x400 were runners-up with a 3:27.32 and the Farmington 4x800 relay team were champions with a time of 8:05.62.

Senior Amir Ally took 16th in the high jump with a leap of 5-8, freshman Brody Hanley finished 20th with a 5-8 as well and senior Michael Lee placed 25th (5-6). Juan took 10th in the pole vault with a vault of 11 feet, senior Jordan Chanthakhoun took 12th in the long jump with a leap of 19-7.50, senior Ethan Halverson finished 17th with a 19-0.75, junior Jake Smithson placed 21st (18-8.50) and freshman Amru Kanneh took 29th with a 18-1.

In the triple jump, senior Miles Mendes took fifth with a jump of 41-8.50, senior Soren Vigesaa finished seventh with a 40-5, Chanthakhoun placed 13th (39-7.50) and Smithson took 16th with a 38-7.25. Juniors Jake Nelson (44-2.50) and Tyler Norris (43-8.75) placed 12th and 13th respectively in the shot put and senior Cadin Vowels finished 15th with a throw of 43 feet. Nelson took 13th in the discus with a throw of 126 feet, Norris finished 16th with a 123-5 and Vowels placed 18th (116-5).