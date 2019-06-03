The Farmington girls took second as a team with 95 points behind champion Rosemount (176.5 points), while the Tiger boys finished fifth with 63 points, just two points out of fourth. The Class AA state meet is held at Hamline University of Friday and Saturday, June 7-8. The sprinting and relay preliminaries are Friday as well as the finals for the 3,200 and half of the field events. Saturday is the finals for the other half of field events, the 1,600 and all other events. Last year, Fenske took fourth in the 3,200 and 14th in the 1,600. Robins qualified for state last year in the 200 and missed out on the finals by less than a quarter of a second. Below are the full finals results for the Tigers:

Robins won the 100 (12.06 seconds), 200 (25.18) and 400 (58.00) to advance to state in all three events. Senior Kellie Doherty took sixth in the 400 with a time of 1 minute, 0.96 seconds. Seventh-grader Marianah Scott finished ninth in the 800 in 2:28.89. Anne Fenske was the runner-up in the 1,600 with a time of 5:04.12 and third in the 3,200 (11:25.99), seventh-grader Mariah Fenske finished 12th in the 1,600 in 5:30.52 and fellow seventh-grader McKenzy Lippold placed eighth in the 3,200 (12:05.23).

Senior Myiah Scott took third in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.22, sophomore Maleah Scott finished fourth in the 300 hurdles in 46.40 and senior Emily Schaffer placed seventh (48.15). The girls' 4x100 relay took third with a time of 50.34, the Farmington 4x400 finished sixth in 4:14.76 and the 4x800 relay placed fourth (9:59.22). Sophomore Sophie Hart took fifth in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet and junior Taylor Trochlil finished tied-for-12th with a height of 4 feet, 10 inches. Sophomore Mia Larkin took 12th in the pole vault with a vault of 9 feet and freshman Izzy Anderson tied-for-15th (8-6).

Myiah Scott took ninth in the long jump with a leap of 15-10.25 and Lee finished 16th with a 15-0.50. Lee was then the runner-up in the triple jump with a mark of 36-3.50 to advance to state and Maleah Scott placed fourth (35-9). Junior Adrianne Thompson finished sixth in the shot put with a throw of 35-11 and sophomore Meghan Sevenich took 11th with a 32-6. Senior Ewura-Esi Ewuakye placed ninth in the discus with a toss of 101-2 and junior Claire Jasinski took 12th with a distance of 94-4.

For the boys, sophomore Zach Janz took fifth in the 100 (11.15) and fourth in the 200 (23.19) while junior Makaia Childress finished eighth in the 200 in 32.98. Junior Ryan Rouleau (52.06) and sophomore Jack Savasten (52.30) finished back-to-back in the 400 in sixth and seventh respectively. Freshman Ramy Ayoub took third in the 800 with a time of 1:59.50.

Junior Aaron Kruse took sixth in the 1,600 with a time of 4:29.90 and senior Trevor LaVigne was not far behind in ninth (4:42.80). Junior Noah Revels finished eighth in the 3,200 in 10:09.44 and sophomore Robbie Spain placed 11th with a time of 10:20.66. The Farmington 4x100 relay took third in 43.47, the 4x200 team also finished third (1:31.02) and the Tigers 4x400 was fifth with a time of 3:29.62. The 4x800 relay consisting of Ayoub, Sevenich, Revels and Kruse were runners-up in 7:57.47 and advanced to state.

Senior Amir Ally tied-for-11th in the high jump with a leap of 5-8 and freshman Brody Hanley tied-for-17th with a height of 5-6. Senior Casey Juan placed 12th in the pole vault with a vault of 11 feet. Senior Jordan Chanthakhou finished fifth in the long jump with a distance of 20-2.75 and fellow senior Ethan Halverson took ninth with a 19-7.75. Senior Miles Mendes was third in the triple jump with a mark of 43-7.50 and fellow senior Soren Vigesaa placed 10th (41-0.50). Junior Tyler Norris took 10th in the shot put with a throw of 46-5 and fellow junior Jake Nelson finished 16th with a 43-4.75. In the discus, Nelson placed fifth (141-2) and Norris was 12th with a 129-9.