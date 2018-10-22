Farmington volleyball will host Albert Lea in first round of sections
The Farmington Tigers volleyball team earned the No. 5 seed in Section 1AAA this postseason and will host No. 12 Albert Lea on Wednesday. The Tigers finished the season with a 13-12-1 overall record and were 2-7 in the South Suburban Conference. Heading into the section playoffs, Farmington went 2-1-1 at the Cannon Falls Tournament with a tie against Wabasha-Kellogg (25-19, 20-25), wins over Chatfield (25-14, 25-18) and Sibley East (25-22, 25-22) and a loss to Tartan (25-19, 25-11). They then dropped their last two SSC matches against Eagan (3-0) and Lakeville South (3-0).
Also in Farmington's section of the bracket are No. 1 Lakeville North, No. 4 Rochester Century, No. 8 Winona and No. 9 Faribault. Should the Tigers win Wednesday, they will face Rochester Century in Rochester on Friday, Oct. 26. They have not played Albert Lea yet this season, who did not win a match this year. Farmington did beat Rochester Century 3-0 (25-23, 26-24, 25-22) at home at the start of the season.