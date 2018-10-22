The Farmington Tigers volleyball team earned the No. 5 seed in Section 1AAA this postseason and will host No. 12 Albert Lea on Wednesday. The Tigers finished the season with a 13-12-1 overall record and were 2-7 in the South Suburban Conference. Heading into the section playoffs, Farmington went 2-1-1 at the Cannon Falls Tournament with a tie against Wabasha-Kellogg (25-19, 20-25), wins over Chatfield (25-14, 25-18) and Sibley East (25-22, 25-22) and a loss to Tartan (25-19, 25-11). They then dropped their last two SSC matches against Eagan (3-0) and Lakeville South (3-0).