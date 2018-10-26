Farmington started fast and Albert Lea was clearly not in the Tigers' league after that first set. From there on, head coach Michael Woody was able to get all of his reserves into the last two sets and said he was happy that there was not any letdown when the starters came out. Looking ahead to Rochester Century, Woody predicted a very close match. While the Tigers beat Rochester Century 3-0 in Farmington at the beginning of the season, each set was decided by three points or less. Should Farmington beat Rochester Century, they will play the winner of No. 1 Lakeville North and No. 8 Winona at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester on Halloween.