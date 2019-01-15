Wrestling: Farmington is getting healthy and wrestling well

They hosted the Kodak Classic duals on Saturday, Jan. 5, and wrestled United South Central, St. Francis and Scott West, going 1-2. Then on Friday, Jan. 11, Farmington hosted Lakeville North and won 38-34. The Tigers next go to Eastview on Friday, Jan. 18, for a dual and then return the next day for a tournament.

Kodak Classic

In the first of three duals at the Kodak Classic, the Tigers routed United South Central 66-6. In the second round they lost a close match with St. Francis 40-33 and then they fell in the third dual to Scott West 55-15. Co-head coach Henry Gerten said that there were several impressive individual performances.

"Luke Peterson wrestling at 145 pounds beat the No 1-ranked Class A wrestler Blake Legred 1-0 in an awesome match," he said. "Hunter Frost was able to defeat the No. 3-ranked Class A 106-pounder Bryce Sonnek 8-6. Both Luke and Hunter are having wonderful years for the Tigers. Another impressive performance on the day came from Austin Hamel who went 3-0 on the day."

Peterson is currently ranked No. 6 at 145 pounds in Class AAA and his win over Legred helped drop Legred to No. 2 at 138 pounds in Class A.

Lakeville North

The Tigers fell behind the Lakeville North Panthers quickly and after the first five matches they trailed 22-0. Farmington did not score an offensive point (takedown, reversal or back points) until the fifth match. However, from there the strength of their lineup came through as they won seven of the last nine matches including a forfeit and junior Luke Weierke being disqualified for an illegal slam. Farmington went on to win 38-34. Results are below:

106 pounds. Freshman Ryan Sullivan lost by fall in 5 minutes, 9 seconds (6-0 North).

113: Freshman Hunter Frost lost 3-0 to Zach Hanson (9-0 North).

120: Sophomore Garrett Berg lost 6-0 to Nathan Fenske (12-0 North).

126: Sophomore Brandan McAdoo lost 10-1 to Johnathan Tieu (16-0 North).

132: Junior Connor Soppeland lost by fall in 3:39 to Zack Flen (22-0 North).

138: Seventh-grader Cole Han-Lindemyer won by fall in 1:47 over Andrew Russeth (22-6 North).

145: Senior Nate Engel won by fall in 3:50 over Alex Taylor (22-12 North).

152: Junior Luke Peterson won by forfeit (22-18 North).

160: Sophomore Austin Hamel won 10-2 over Gavin Roy (22-22 tie).

170: Sophomore Chase Vought won 14-5 over Ryan Mudgett (26-22 Tigers).

182: Sophomore Parker Venz wins by pin over Brady Redenbaugh (32-22 Tigers).

195: Junior Luke Weierke lost by disqualification to Andrew Wyatt (32-28 Tigers).

220: Junior Mac Kukowski won by fall in 1:42 (38-28 Tigers).

285: Junior Trevor Olson lost by fall in 1:58 (38-34 Tigers).

Tigers on the right track

So far this season the team has had plenty of obstacles to overcome. The Tigers have not had their ideal lineup so far as they have battled injuries, illness, suspension and getting down to weight. They were able to catch a breather over the holiday break as they chose not to attend Rumble on the Red in Fargo, N.D., Dec. 28-30. Gerten said that the team's bus company did not want to make the trip due to the freezing rain and snow that came that weekend, so the Tigers stayed home and were able to get some extra practices in.

Gerten said that the break over the holidays allowed his team to get some extra rest, put in some extra work but also have some fun as they were able to hold some team-building activities and competitions.

Looking ahead to the rest of January and then February, Gerten said the main goals are to keep improving and get healthy in time for the end of the season and sections.